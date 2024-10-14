Rise Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $206.86 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day moving average is $190.49.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

