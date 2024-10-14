Rise Advisors LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rise Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 123,713 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 415.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

