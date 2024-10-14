Rise Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 369,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,804,000 after acquiring an additional 68,421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,158,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.