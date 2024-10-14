Rise Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

