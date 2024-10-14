Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 993 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $112.26 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $114.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

