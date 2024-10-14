Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

