Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after acquiring an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $178.19 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

