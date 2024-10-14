Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $205.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.93 and a 200-day moving average of $193.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

