Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

