Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

