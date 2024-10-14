Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 283 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after buying an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $315,698,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 80.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

