Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.37.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

