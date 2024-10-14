Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RHP opened at $111.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

