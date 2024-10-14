Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $289.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,497. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $280.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

