Sapient Capital LLC Acquires 3,649 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD opened at $245.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $177.54 and a 12-month high of $247.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

