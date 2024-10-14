Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 145,569 Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 4,083 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $92,684.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,315.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

