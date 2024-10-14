Sapient Capital LLC Buys 4,061 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.9% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $43,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,029 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,091.82 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,012.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,746.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MELI. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

