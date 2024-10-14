Sapient Capital LLC Buys 41,858 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 631.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,858 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

