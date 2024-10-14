Sapient Capital LLC Has $15.39 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,487,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,495,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $162.47 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.