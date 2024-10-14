Sapient Capital LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,756,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.