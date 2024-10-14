Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.74 or 0.03942641 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00045117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,920,720,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,189,368 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.