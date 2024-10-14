Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,901,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

