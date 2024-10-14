Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of SBOEF remained flat at $49.60 during midday trading on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and marketing of stainless-steel products and drilling and completion equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Oilfield Equipment. The Advanced Manufacturing & Services segment manufactures high-alloy and non-magnetic stainless steels that offers high material strength and corrosion resistance, as well as customized high-precision MWD/LWD components, such as collars for use as high-tech housings for special logging instruments, sensors, antennas, and generators in the oil, gas, and other industries.

