Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 1,205,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,130,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

