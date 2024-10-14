Scotiabank Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $115.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $110.49 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 590,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $68,568,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

