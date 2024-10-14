Scroll Price Tops $1.17 (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Scroll token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scroll has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $223.01 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Scroll

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. The official website for Scroll is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 1.16721983 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,834,924.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

