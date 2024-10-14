SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE S opened at $25.71 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,580.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $515,881.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,580.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,578 shares of company stock worth $13,613,772 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $36,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after buying an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,082,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,724,000 after purchasing an additional 838,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

