Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Update

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

SEOVF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.19. 26,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,451. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sernova has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

