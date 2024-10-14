Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
SVTRF remained flat at $35.92 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $35.92.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Stocks Targeted by Short Sellers Making Strong Recoveries
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Financial Sector Breakout Signals Strength: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.