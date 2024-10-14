Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

SVTRF remained flat at $35.92 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $35.92.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

