Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $106.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.34. 409,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

