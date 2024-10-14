Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $106.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.49, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 52,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

