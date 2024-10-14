Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 915.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $844.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

