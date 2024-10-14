Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Decreases By 38.0%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,427. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 43,184.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,873,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 286,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

