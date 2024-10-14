Short Interest in accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Grows By 66.7%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

LOQPF remained flat at $7.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. accesso Technology Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

