Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Drops By 15.1%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 500,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.
Altius Minerals Price Performance
Shares of ATUSF opened at $19.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Altius Minerals has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $20.20.
Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
Read More
