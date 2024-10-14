Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Drops By 19.4%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
AmpliTech Group Stock Performance
AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,908. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
