Short Interest in Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Drops By 12.6%

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Up 7.6 %
OTCMKTS:ASPHF opened at $2.69 on Monday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.
About Ascentage Pharma Group International
