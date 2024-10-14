Short Interest in Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Drops By 12.6%

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS:ASPHF opened at $2.69 on Monday. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

