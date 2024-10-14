Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Grows By 20.8%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
BATRA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 35,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,334. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.
Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
