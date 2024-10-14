Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Grows By 20.8%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 35,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,334. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 67.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

