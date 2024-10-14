Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declines By 18.8%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AudioCodes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AudioCodes Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 174,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AUDC stock remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,704. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.