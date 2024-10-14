Short Interest in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Declines By 18.8%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AUDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
AUDC stock remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,704. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. AudioCodes had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.
