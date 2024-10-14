Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 14.8%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 98,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

