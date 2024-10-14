Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Drops By 14.8%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bear Creek Mining Price Performance
Shares of Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. 98,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
About Bear Creek Mining
