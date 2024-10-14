Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Decreases By 12.6%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 151,200 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.78). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

