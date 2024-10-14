Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Rises By 73.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BDJ stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
