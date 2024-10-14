Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Rises By 73.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 273,706 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 180,266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 594,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 553,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

