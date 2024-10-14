Short Interest in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR) Declines By 21.1%

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

bleuacacia Price Performance

Shares of BLEUR remained flat at $0.03 on Monday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,617. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. bleuacacia has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

