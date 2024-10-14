Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Increases By 57.1%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

BTCT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 67,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,386. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get BTC Digital alerts:

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTC Digital will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.