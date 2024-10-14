Short Interest in Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Decreases By 21.4%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Burberry Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Burberry Group Company Profile

BURBY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Burberry Group has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $21.94.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

