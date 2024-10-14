Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Declines By 16.7%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 790,654 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 643.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,948 shares during the last quarter.

CABA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.25. 460,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,496. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

