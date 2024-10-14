Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Drops By 14.3%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,100 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 914,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,502 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 581,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,344. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

