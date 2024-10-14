Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Rises By 26.7%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 92.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 62.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Celcuity Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CELC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,757. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $532.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.