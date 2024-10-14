Short Interest in Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Declines By 15.4%

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cibus Stock Down 4.6 %

CBUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.53. 165,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,056. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Cibus has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBUS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cibus in the third quarter valued at $33,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cibus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cibus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cibus from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

