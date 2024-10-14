Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Expands By 39.2%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 967,400 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 695,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Concordia Financial Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191. Concordia Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Get Concordia Financial Group alerts:

About Concordia Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.